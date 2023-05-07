In terms of interior, the MG Comet EV features two 10.25-inch screens, one serving as the main infotainment display that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as various third-party apps. The other screen is an all-digital driver display. The car lacks a traditional dashboard, but it makes up for it with ample storage space, including two hooks for bags. To drive the vehicle, there is a rotary dial, and the two-spoke steering wheel features mounted controls that are reminiscent of older iPod models.