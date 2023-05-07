MG Motor India unveiled its second electric car in India - MG Comet EV recently. The EV comes with a starting price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the EV are scheduled to begin May 15.
The company has now announced that it will start delivering the MG Comet EV from May 22. It has also revealed variants of the EV that will be offered in three trims - Pace, Play, and Plush.
MG Comet EV Pace is the entry-level trim that costs ₹7.98 lakh, while the Play and Plus variants are priced at ₹9.28 lakh and ₹9.98 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.
The MG Comet EV is available in three single-tone options: White, Black, and Silver. Additionally, there are two dual-tone options available for the vehicle, namely Green with a Black roof and White with a Black roof.
MG Comet EV measures under three meters in length, 1,640 mm in height, and 1,505 mm in width. It rides on 12-inch steel wheels. The Comet EV's core component is a 17.3 kWh battery pack, and MG claims that it can achieve a range of 230 km. The vehicle offers three drive modes, namely Eco, Normal, and Sport.
Under the hood of the Comet EV is a single motor that is mounted on the rear axle, delivering a peak power output of 41 hp and a maximum torque of 110 Nm. With this setup, the vehicle can achieve a top speed of 100 kmph.
In terms of interior, the MG Comet EV features two 10.25-inch screens, one serving as the main infotainment display that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as various third-party apps. The other screen is an all-digital driver display. The car lacks a traditional dashboard, but it makes up for it with ample storage space, including two hooks for bags. To drive the vehicle, there is a rotary dial, and the two-spoke steering wheel features mounted controls that are reminiscent of older iPod models.
