MG Motor announces price hike across entire vehicle lineup: Here's why
MG Motor is set to raise prices of its entire vehicle lineup due to escalating production costs, starting from the upcoming New Year. The affected models include Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, Gloster SUVs, Comet EV, and ZS EV.
MG Motor, a British-origin carmaker that recently witnessed a 35 percent stake acquisition by Indian conglomerate JSW from Chinese owner SAIC, is set to raise the prices of its entire vehicle lineup starting from the upcoming New Year. The affected models include Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, Gloster SUVs, along with two electric vehicles, Comet EV and ZS EV. Notably, the carmaker had previously raised the prices of its flagship SUVs, Hector and Gloster, in August of this year.