MG Motor delivers first 500 SUV Astor on Dhanteras

After receiving a good response for Astor, India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology, MG Motor India has delivered the first batch of more than 500 vehicles to customers on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. This is particularly special considering acute shortage of chips. The company is trying its best to improve the availability to meet its initial target of 4000-5000 deliveries by December end 2021.

The newly launched Astor has received positive feedback from the customers and was sold out for 2021 within 20 minutes of opening the bookings.

The newly launched Astor has received positive feedback from the customers and was sold out for 2021 within 20 minutes of opening the bookings.

Bookings are now open for Astor delivery in 2022. Customers can book it online or by visiting an MG Motor India dealership near them.

With nine variants and five colour options, the new SUV MG Astor is available at an introductory price starting at ₹9.78 lakh (ex-showroom).