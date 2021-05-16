OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >MG Motor delivers first set of MG Hector-based ambulances to Nagpur, Vidarba

New Delhi: MG Motor, on Saturday announced that they have delivered 8 units of ambulances after the Union minister Nitin Gadkari requested a total of 100 units.

The automobile manufacturer claimed that the 100 ambulances will be equipped with modern life-saving systems. These ambulances will be provided for Nagpur and Vidarbha regions.

The delivery of the 8 ambulances has been made to Nagpur local authorities, according to the company. Last year, during the first wave of covid-19 , the engineering team of MG Motor converted one MG Hector into Ambulance as a project to help a local hospital in Vadodra. They went on to convert a few more of the MG Hectors into ambulances.

"The minister has called for our support at this critical time. We have immediately deposited 8 of the 100 requested Hector Ambulance units, "MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba said.

According to the company, earlier in March, MG Motor India donated five units of retrofitted Hector Ambulance to Nagpur's Nangia Specialty Hospital. The Hector Ambulances are custom-built by MG engineers at its Halol plant.

