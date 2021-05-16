MG Motor delivers first set of MG Hector-based ambulances to Nagpur, Vidarba

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The delivery of the 8 ambulances has been made to Nagpur local authorities, according to the company. Last year, during the first wave of covid-19 , the engineering team of MG Motor converted one MG Hector into Ambulance as a project to help a local hospital in Vadodra. They went on to convert a few more of the MG Hectors into ambulances.
"The minister has called for our support at this critical time. We have immediately deposited 8 of the 100 requested Hector Ambulance units, "MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba said.
According to the company, earlier in March, MG Motor India donated five units of retrofitted Hector Ambulance to Nagpur's Nangia Specialty Hospital. The Hector Ambulances are custom-built by MG engineers at its Halol plant.
