MG Motor drives in Hector Plus at starting price of 13.49 lakh

Updated: 13 Jul 2020

MG Motor India on Monday launched Hector Plus, a six-seater version of Hector, the 1.5 litre petrol variants of the model are priced between 13.49-18.21 lakh while the 2 litre diesel trims are tagged in the range of 14.44-18.54 lakh

MG Motor India on Monday launched Hector Plus, a six-seater version of Hector, in the price range of 13.49-18.54 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 1.5 litre petrol variants of the model are priced between 13.49-18.21 lakh while the 2 litre diesel trims are tagged in the range of 14.44-18.54 lakh.

"Hector Plus is a perfect family car for four adults and two kids," MG Motor India President and CEO Rajeev Chaba told reporters in an online press conference.

The model comes with four seats for adults and two seats for children with some design changes as compared with Hector which has five seats.

Hector Plus petrol variants come with six speed manual and seven speed automatic transmissions while the diesel trims feature only manual transmission.

Besides Hector and Hector Plus, the automaker sells a ZS electric vehicle in the country.

The company rolls out vehicles from its Halol (Gujarat) based manufacturing plant.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

