MG Motor recently shared shares glimpses of its upcoming electric vehicle. The new EV does not seem to be like most electric vehicles being introduced globally. MG claims that this new vehicle will be a supercar.

View Full Image The large air-vents could be functional in deflecting air

The company shared a few images of the car which do not provide a whole image of the car but it does give us an idea of what to expect from it. Along with the images, the company shared a few details in the caption. MG Motor claims that this new EV will be world's first pure Supercar which will be equipped with a gaming cockpit.

The caption reads, "Here's the captivating MG Cyberster – the world's first pure supercar equipped with a gaming cockpit."

View Full Image The tail light of the new Cyberster





The images show a sports car-like design language. The teaser image show large air vents at the front. The car also gets large alloys to justify the overall design. The tail light uses a unique web-like design LED.

Here's the captivating MG Cyberster – the world's first pure supercar equipped with a gaming cockpit. #Cyberster #MorrisGarages pic.twitter.com/bq83dR9Qm9 — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) March 27, 2021

Going by the images, the new supercar could rival the likes of Tesla's Roadster. The Roadster was revealed by the electric vehicle company in the year 2017. Though the company planned to introduce the new car commercially in 2020, the launch date has been pushed much further to 2022. The company chief Elon Musk made the announcement that the car is in final development stag

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via