MG Motor eyes tripling India sales in FY23, funding routes

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The carmaker expects a quarter of its sales in India next year to come from electric vehicles
The British car brand is betting on smaller electric SUVs for volumes just as TaMo’s Nexon EV
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
MG Motor India expects a quarter of its sales next year to come from electric vehicles (EVs), with the share of EVs as part of its total sales crossing 50% in the medium term, a top company executive told Mint. The British car brand, which is owned by China-based SAIC, is also exploring various funding routes, including raising private equity investment, to ramp up its EV business in India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
MG Motor India expects a quarter of its sales next year to come from electric vehicles (EVs), with the share of EVs as part of its total sales crossing 50% in the medium term, a top company executive told Mint. The British car brand, which is owned by China-based SAIC, is also exploring various funding routes, including raising private equity investment, to ramp up its EV business in India.
MG Motor India aims to sell close to 30,000 EVs next year, including the new MG ZS EV sport utility vehicle (SUV) that the company launched on Monday and a more affordable SUV that it will launch in the first quarter of financial year 2023.
MG Motor India aims to sell close to 30,000 EVs next year, including the new MG ZS EV sport utility vehicle (SUV) that the company launched on Monday and a more affordable SUV that it will launch in the first quarter of financial year 2023.
The ZS EV, priced at close to ₹25 lakh, is positioned as a premium offering in the market, where it is the second largest EV seller after Tata Motors. MG expects to be able to sell 6,000 units of the vehicle this year and 10,000 next year. However, the automaker is betting on a smaller electric SUV for volumes, like Tata Motors’ Nexon EV, which has sold more than 30,000 units since its launch in 2019.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The real volumes will come at a lower price point and as we have seen in one of the competitors’ products, at a price point of ₹15 lakh- ₹16 lakh they are able to do much higher volumes. So, our next SUV is going to be in the range of ₹10 lakh- ₹15 lakh and I hope we can sell around 20,000 of those cars next year," Rajiv Chaba, president and managing director of MG Motor India told Mint in an interview.
MG Motor India was among the first original equipment manufacturers to launch an electric car in the Indian market. It is one of only a handful of electric cars in the mainstream car market, along with Tata Motors’ Nexon, Tiago, and Hyundai Kona.
“Unlike other passenger car segments such as IC-engine SUVs, sedans and hatches, there are very few EV products in the market. So there is a lot of scope for many more entries and a long way to go," Chaba said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company aims to triple its volumes in the next fiscal year, from 40,000 total sales in FY21 to 120,000 in sales in FY23, Chaba disclosed. That will give it a growth rate of 70-75% this year and the next.
The automaker is also in the midst of enhancing its production capacity to 120,000 units annually at its factory in Halol, Gujarat. It is exploring various funding avenues to enable these plans, against the backdrop of the prolonged timeline SAIC’s fund infusion through the foreign direct investment route is currently facing. New Delhi had halted clearances to close to $2 billion China-origin products, following its military standoff with Beijing in 2020.
“We are in the middle of planning our capacity expansion, putting up a second manufacturing plant and developing our EV portfolio. So all the options for raising capital, whether it is through the FDI route, commercial borrowing, or private equity are on the table right now", Chaba said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Even as the company aims to sell 70,000 units this year, sanctions on Russian exports may exacerbate supply chain issues and customers will likely have to contend with higher prices again.
“Some suppliers are not able to gear up to what they promised and we have no visibility on their commitments. I’m seeing headwinds on chips. I don’t think it will improve soon. Raw material prices and oil prices are becoming a big issue and there will be a huge pressure for price increases once again, for the consumer, unfortunately," Chaba said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!