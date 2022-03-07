MG Motor eyes tripling India sales in FY23, funding routes

“The real volumes will come at a lower price point and as we have seen in one of the competitors’ products, at a price point of ₹15 lakh- ₹16 lakh they are able to do much higher volumes. So, our next SUV is going to be in the range of ₹10 lakh- ₹15 lakh and I hope we can sell around 20,000 of those cars next year," Rajiv Chaba, president and managing director of MG Motor India told Mint in an interview.