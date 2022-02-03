MG Motor is expected to launch the facelift version of its existing electric car ZS EV in the third week February 2022. The exact date is yet to be finalized. The facelift ZS EV 2022 will see a larger battery pack and hence, a better range, as compared to the current model of ZS EV SUV . The new facelift SUV MG ZS EV 2022 will come with a 50kWh battery pack. It is expected to touch a range of 500 kilometres in single charge.

The new MG Motor fully-electric car is likely to feature Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as well. The facelift ZS EV 2022 will be based on company’s Global UK design platform. For the infotainment purposes, the facelift MG ZS EV 2022 will get a 10.1 inch digital cockpit.

The new facelift version of MG Motor ZS EV 2022 is expected to generate similar power output as in the existing model. The existing model of MG ZS EV comes with 143 PS power and 350 Nm torque and can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

The current model of MG ZS EV comes with a 44.5 kWh battery and has a certified range of 419 km. It comes in two variants, Excite and Exclusive, with price starting from ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV comes with features such as a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, PM 2.5 filter, etc.

The facelift ZS EV 2022 is likely to have a price tag between ₹22 lakh to ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be manufactured at its Halol factory in Gujarat.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.