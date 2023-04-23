MG Motor gears up to drive in electric hatch Comet, expects 30% sales from EVs this year3 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 01:23 PM IST
MG Motor expects 30 pc of sales to come from EVs this year; gears up to drive in electric hatch Comet
MG Motor India expects 30 per cent of its sales to accrue from the electric vehicle segment this year as it gears up to introduce its second offering in the vertical next month, according to the company's President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×