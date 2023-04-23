NEW DELHI : MG Motor India, the local subsidiary of China’s SAIC Motor-owned Morris Garages, is aiming to become profitable in fiscal year 2024, after achieving cash flow breakeven in March, said Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director of the company, in an interview.

The company is seeking fresh financing to establish a second factory in India , and supporting its next phase of growth as the business begins generating cash. It is also looking to increase its annual production capacity at its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, to 120,000 units by next year, and is targeting sales of over 80,000 units this year.

Chaba hopes that the yet to be launched Comet EV, which will be the smallest electric car in India, will strike monthly volumes of 3,000 units, more than three times the sales of its ZS EV, one of the first electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to be launched in India. It will also be only the second sub- ₹10 lakh electric vehicle in the market after Tata Motors’ Tiago EV, launched last year. The Comet is based on a global product called the Air EV, a ground-up electric micro hatchback. MG has so far sold over one million units of the AIR globally.

“This car can be disruptive. We are mindful of the price expectation with this product, it won’t be cheap, but it won’t be outrageous either. We will decide on this within the next couple of weeks." Chaba said. “We are going market-by-market with this launch. We will start deliveries in select markets in May and add more markets in June and July. Hopefully, by August we should be covering the whole country."

“Last month we sold 6,000 cars, and were cash break-even. This year we are budgeting 80,000-85,000 units in sales, though hopefully, we should do more. Even if we do just these volumes, we should be profitable this year. We have accumulated losses that will not get wiped off just this year, but for the fiscal alone we will be profitable. It is a big milestone that we are targeting because we are only in our fourth year, and fifth product in India. We have made huge investments in product development, acquisition and renovation of the plant, establishing network and building the brand. We can go up to volumes of 120,000 next year and if we reach this volume, we should be reasonably profitable. If we sell 3,000 MG Comet EVs per month, we will make money." Chaba said.

“It will give us a very solid foundation for a second plant. We are making sure we sweat our assets and we are profitable, and then we will go for our second plant when the product portfolio and funding is in place," he added.