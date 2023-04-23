MG Motor India eyes profitability in FY242 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 12:30 AM IST
The company is seeking fresh financing to establish a second factory in India , and supporting its next phase of growth as the business begins generating cash.
NEW DELHI : MG Motor India, the local subsidiary of China’s SAIC Motor-owned Morris Garages, is aiming to become profitable in fiscal year 2024, after achieving cash flow breakeven in March, said Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director of the company, in an interview.
