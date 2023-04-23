MG Motor India eyes profitability in FY24

“Last month we sold 6,000 cars, and were cash break-even. This year we are budgeting 80,000-85,000 units in sales, though hopefully, we should do more. Even if we do just these volumes, we should be profitable this year. We have accumulated losses that will not get wiped off just this year, but for the fiscal alone we will be profitable. It is a big milestone that we are targeting because we are only in our fourth year, and fifth product in India. We have made huge investments in product development, acquisition and renovation of the plant, establishing network and building the brand. We can go up to volumes of 120,000 next year and if we reach this volume, we should be reasonably profitable. If we sell 3,000 MG Comet EVs per month, we will make money." Chaba said.