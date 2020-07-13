MG Motor India launches Hector Plus starting at 13.48 lakh

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India Ltd on Monday launched its Hector Plus, a six-seater sport utility vehicle, in the ₹13.48 lakh- ₹18.53 lakh range. Hector Plus will be the third vehicle of the company in India after mid-size SUV Hector and electric SUV, ZS EV.

Price of vehicles in the segment usually ranges between 16.44 lakh and 22.43 lakh, but the company is offering an aggressive introductory price which is cheaper than the existing products, according to Rajeev Chaba, president, MG Motor India.

“Our journey in India started a year back when we launched our first internet SUV, Hector, then we introduced the ZS electric SUV earlier this year," added Chaba.

“Ever since the launch of MG’s Hector in India, we have been trying to set new standards in innovation and technology and attempting to disrupt the automotive industry. The six-seater MG Hector Plus is an output of multiple conversations we had with our customers and engineers. We have attempted to utilize the ample space in the car to deliver ore comfort and convenience for our customers," said Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India.

In 2018, MG Motor acquired Gujarat-based manufacturing capacity of American vehicle manufacturer General Motors Company which has an annual capacity of 3 lakh vehicles per annum. MG was the first auto maker to restart manufacturing in the last week of April, after removal of the lockdown to contain covid-19.

In June, the company announced signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Power to set up fast chargers for electric vehicles at select dealerships of the passenger vehicle manufacturer. Both companies are also exploring opportunities to collaborate in the space of lifecycle management of lithium-ion batteries fitted in electric vehicles.

