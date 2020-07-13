MG Motor India launches Hector Plus starting at 13.48 lakh

“Ever since the launch of MG’s Hector in India, we have been trying to set new standards in innovation and technology and attempting to disrupt the automotive industry. The six-seater MG Hector Plus is an output of multiple conversations we had with our customers and engineers. We have attempted to utilize the ample space in the car to deliver ore comfort and convenience for our customers," said Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India.