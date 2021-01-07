MG Motor India launches new 7-seater version of Hector Plus SUV

New Delhi: MG Motor has launched the all-new seven-seater version of the Hector. The Hector 2021 is now being offered in three seating configurations. Buyers can opt from five, six or seven-seater options.

The company has priced the new seven-seater version competitively ahead of the launch of the new Tata Safari that was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 as Gravitas. The new seven-seater version of the car starts at a price of ₹13.35 lakh (ex-showroom and goes all the way up to ₹18.33 lakh.

Apart from the seven-seater version of the car MG Motor Plus has also updated its existing line-up.

The seven-seater variant of Hector Plus gets a panoramic sunroof and 18-inch dual-tone Alloys. During the virtual launch event, the company claimed that the new version provides room for more occupants with second-row bench seats for 3 adults and the 3rd row for two children. The seven-seater will come in Style, Super, Smart, and a new ‘Select’ trim level.

The Hector Plus 6-seater with captain seats also gets updated 18-inch dual-tone alloys, front ventilated seats, wireless charging, and auto-dimming IRVM.

Apart from that, MG Motor has introduced an upgraded i-SMART with ‘Hinglish’ Voice commands. The new Hector is equipped with engine start alarm and an in-car voice alert for critical tyre pressure. The SUV can now also understand & respond to 35+ Hinglish commands that control various in-car functions such as Sunroof (“KhulJa Sim Sim"), FM (“FM Chalao"), AC (“Temperature Kam kar do") & many more.

The Hector 2021 comes with 60+ Connected car features with newly added features like i-SMART app on Apple watch, voice search for songs in Gaana app, Wi-Fi connectivity, Weather forecast by Accuweather, among others.

The company claims that the vehicle offers 25+ safety and security features as standard which includes Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control, Hill Hold Control, Rear Wiper & Washer and Rear Defogger.

MG Motor claims that it has retailed more than 40,000 units of the feature-rich internet SUV so far with strong customer demand on a national level. HECTOR has also given MG the desired momentum with 250+ customer touchpoints across 65 cities to date in India.

The company, which also launched the 2021 version of its SUV Hector range priced between ₹12.89 lakh and ₹19.13 lakh (ex-showroom), also plans to launch a smaller SUV later this year as it seeks sales in India to grow around 70-75 per cent this year over 2020.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, our constant endeavor is to capture the imagination of our customers. With the Hector 2021 line up, we have made changes taking into consideration customer and automotive experts’ feedback. HECTOR’s evolutionhas made the internet SUV an even more compelling choice in its segment."

