MG Motor India reflects growth in India; December sales rises by 53%

MG Motor India on Sunday has reported a 53 percent growth in retail sales at 3,899 units in December 2022. The company sold 2,550 units in the same month of 2021.
Speaking on the challenges, the twin challenges of the pandemic and logistical headwinds have had an impact on production, but the coming month could see an improvement across many of these parameters, the company said in a statement.
The automaker said that it continues to foster EV adoption in the country in the form of multiple industry partnerships such as those for charging station installations with JioBP and BPCL.
A total of 150 chargers have been installed across the country as part of MG's drive to support the EV infrastructure in India. Sales of the automaker's ZS EV recorded a growth of over 60 percent in 2022, it added.
To recall, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd, has initiated a major overhaul in its top leadership, signalling its intent for long-term commitment to the market amid heightened scrutiny of foreign direct investments (FDI) from China.
While president and managing director Rajeev Chaba is the mainstay of the leadership team in India, MG appointed former Renault Nissan executive Biju Balendran as its chief operating officer in September, replacing SAIC’s key decision-maker, Wensheng Tang, two people in the know said, seeking anonymity.
MG has also named Vishwas Deshpande as a replacement for Vikas Varma, who is set to retire as director of purchase. Deshpande, a veteran in sourcing and automotive supply chain, is currently serving as vice president of LCV operations, sourcing and supply chain at Ashok Leyland. He is likely to join in December. Deshpande also had stints in General Motors and Tata AutoComp Systems.
“Balendran is being brought in as Tang’s three-year term was up. In the case of Varma, the change comes in view of his retirement. MG is not really taking active steps to remove anyone, but the company’s decision to recruit an Indian COO, while the usual practice in other markets is to replace a Chinese high-level executive with another Chinese executive, is strategic. Bringing in a sourcing head known to be aggressive, is a signal to all stakeholders in India that the company is committed to the market for the long-term," said a senior industry executive, one of the two people.
