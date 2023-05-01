MG Motor India registers ove two-fold rise in retail sales in April, 2023

MG Motor India has reported over two-fold rise in retail sales in April 2023 compared to the same month last year. The company sold 4,551 units last month.
MG Motor India has reported over two-fold rise in retail sales in April 2023 compared to the same month last year. The company sold 4,551 units last month.
The auto maker had posted retail sales of 2,008 units in April 2022.
The auto maker had posted retail sales of 2,008 units in April 2022.
In a statement, MG Motor India said the supply chain constraints remain in a few models; however, the company is working towards meeting customer demand.
In a statement, MG Motor India said the supply chain constraints remain in a few models; however, the company is working towards meeting customer demand.
"The coming months are expected to bring in further improvements on this front," it added.
"The coming months are expected to bring in further improvements on this front," it added.
The company said it is actively preparing for the market launch of its small electric car MG Comet EV this month with bookings to commence on May 15.
The company said it is actively preparing for the market launch of its small electric car MG Comet EV this month with bookings to commence on May 15.
The new Comet EV has now arrived at local dealerships across the country. Those interested in buying the all-electric Comet can test drive it from dealership stores. Readers must note that the bookings of the EV have not yet started. MG Comet EV’s bookings will begin on May 15 in the country.
The new Comet EV has now arrived at local dealerships across the country. Those interested in buying the all-electric Comet can test drive it from dealership stores. Readers must note that the bookings of the EV have not yet started. MG Comet EV’s bookings will begin on May 15 in the country.
MG Comet EV's core component is a 17.3 kWh battery pack, and MG claims that it can achieve a range of 230 km. The vehicle offers three drive modes, namely Eco, Normal, and Sport.
MG Comet EV's core component is a 17.3 kWh battery pack, and MG claims that it can achieve a range of 230 km. The vehicle offers three drive modes, namely Eco, Normal, and Sport.
Under the hood of the Comet EV is a single motor that is mounted on the rear axle, delivering a peak power output of 41 hp and a maximum torque of 110 Nm. With this setup, the vehicle can achieve a top speed of 100 kmph.
{{ name }}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Under the hood of the Comet EV is a single motor that is mounted on the rear axle, delivering a peak power output of 41 hp and a maximum torque of 110 Nm. With this setup, the vehicle can achieve a top speed of 100 kmph.
{{ name }}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
In terms of interior, the MG Comet EV features two 10.25-inch screens, one serving as the main infotainment display that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as various third-party apps. The other screen is an all-digital driver display. The car lacks a traditional dashboard, but it makes up for it with ample storage space, including two hooks for bags. To drive the vehicle, there is a rotary dial, and the two-spoke steering wheel features mounted controls that are reminiscent of older iPod models.
In terms of interior, the MG Comet EV features two 10.25-inch screens, one serving as the main infotainment display that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as various third-party apps. The other screen is an all-digital driver display. The car lacks a traditional dashboard, but it makes up for it with ample storage space, including two hooks for bags. To drive the vehicle, there is a rotary dial, and the two-spoke steering wheel features mounted controls that are reminiscent of older iPod models.
The MG Comet EV is available in three single-tone options: White, Black, and Silver. Additionally, there are two dual-tone options available for the vehicle, namely Green with a Black roof and White with a Black roof.
The MG Comet EV is available in three single-tone options: White, Black, and Silver. Additionally, there are two dual-tone options available for the vehicle, namely Green with a Black roof and White with a Black roof.