MG Motor India signs six new startups under its Developer Program and Grant

NEW DELHI : MG Motor India Ltd—one of the new entrants in the domestic market—on Monday announced signing six startups under the MG Developer Program and Grant, an initiative through which the company collaborates with startups to promote innovation in the automotive space. The startups are Highway Delite, Socialcore, InCabEx, CamCom, ClearQuote, and the Alexa-based project Meeseeks.

The startups will receive a grant and mentoring from technology experts and may get an opportunity to work directly with specialized MG teams on selected projects. Demonstrating its firm focus on encouraging innovation within the startup community, MG Motor India has already supported over 60 startups since 2017 to drive innovation in the automobile space of India, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“Such startups are working in the fields of engine and emissions, technology, child in-car safety, navigation, connectivity, and electric vehicles ecosystem alongside others," the statement further mentioned.

According to Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India Ltd, the company thrives on innovation and has developed a symbiotic relationship with the Indian startup ecosystem and the goal is to indigenously develop a comprehensive, sustainable, and smart infrastructure for urban mobility in our country.

“The MG Developer Program has received an overwhelming response and we welcome all teams who have been signed as a part of the initiative. We look forward to mentoring and closely working with them. MG will also explore synergies with these startups and may deploy their solutions in its upcoming vehicles," added Chaba.

MG Motor entered the Indian market in 2019 with the Hector, mid-size sport utility vehicle and subsequently launched the ZS electric sport utility vehicle in January 2020. The company also acquired the Gujarat-based manufacturing capacity of American vehicle manufacturer General Motors Co.

Earlier this month, MG Motor started assembling its new vehicle, Hector Plus, at its Gujarat-based factory.

The MG Developer Program and Grant is a part of the carmaker’s focus on innovation as a core pillar of the organization. Launched in partnership with several tech giants including Adobe, Cognizant, SAP, Airtel, TomTom, Unlimit, and others, the programme aims to nurture ground-breaking solutions within the Indian urban mobility space, the company mentioned in the statement.

