MG Motor India ties up with Jio for Internet of Things (IoT) features in its upcoming mid-size SUV
MG Motor India on Sunday reported a twofold increase in retail sales to 4,225 units for July
MG Motor India on Sunday reported a twofold increase in retail sales to 4,225 units for July
New Delhi: MG Motor India has said it has tied up with digital services provider Jio India for the Internet of Things (IoT) features in its upcoming mid-size SUV, news agency PTI reported. Customers of MG's upcoming mid-size SUV will benefit from Jio's widespread internet outreach, along with the connectivity, not only in metros but also in small towns and rural areas, MG Motor said in a statement.
"Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech-innovator like Jio in the IoT space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry," MG Motors India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba noted, PTI
The new mid-size SUV by MG Motors is expected to hit the roads in the last quarter of the year.
MG Motor India on Sunday reported a twofold increase in retail sales to 4,225 units for July. The company had sold 2,105 units in July 2020. The carmaker also recorded the highest-ever bookings and retail sales of ZS EV in July 2021.
