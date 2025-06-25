MG Motor India to increase prices across model range from July 1: All details

JSW MG Motor India has confirmed a price increase of up to 1.5 per cent across its entire vehicle portfolio, effective from 1 July 2025. The adjustment will apply to all models currently on sale, including the Comet EV, Windsor EV, ZS EV, Astor, Hector, and the flagship Gloster.

Advertisement

The company attributed the upcoming revision to escalating input costs and broader macroeconomic pressures. In a statement, MG Motor India said the price hike aims to “mitigate the impact of rising input costs and other macroeconomic factors,” suggesting that the brand is grappling with growing expenses that are now being partially passed on to consumers.

This announcement comes shortly after a notable price cut for the MG ZS EV, which saw a reduction of up to ₹4.44 lakh. Despite that, the ZS EV remains MG’s most expensive electric model, with prices beginning at ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom).

The current MG range opens with the Comet EV, priced from ₹4.99 lakh, followed by the Windsor EV at ₹10 lakh. Among the brand’s petrol offerings, the Astor starts at ₹11.30 lakh, the Hector at ₹17.5 lakh, and the top-of-the-line Gloster from ₹41.07 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Advertisement

MG Motor continues to strengthen its foothold in the Indian EV market by offering the innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, which separates the battery cost from the vehicle’s price. This approach helps reduce the initial purchase cost for electric vehicle buyers, making EV ownership more accessible.

Premium Line-up Expansion Ahead Looking ahead, MG Motor is preparing to enter the luxury segment with a host of new offerings. The company has announced the launch of the M9 Limousine next month, marking its foray into the high-end vehicle category. Later in the year, MG will also introduce the Cyberster, an electric convertible sports car aimed at driving performance-oriented innovation within its EV line-up.

Both premium models will be retailed through a newly introduced dealership network, MG Select, designed to deliver a more exclusive customer experience.

Advertisement

Additionally, the automaker previewed the Majestor. I could be a luxury SUV concept based on the Gloster. The Majestor is expected to join the line-up in the coming months, signalling MG's intent to broaden its premium offerings in the Indian market.