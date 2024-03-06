MG Motor India has introduced significant updates to its entry-level electric vehicle, the Comet EV, by incorporating fast-charging capabilities.

As per HT Auto, the newly launched Excite FC and Exclusive FC variants now feature a 7.4 kW AC fast-charging option, drastically reducing the charging time to under 3.5 hours for a 0-100 percent charge, compared to the previous 7 hours on a 3.3 kW AC charger. The new fast-charging variants are priced at ₹8.24 lakh for the Excite FC and ₹9.14 lakh for the Exclusive FC (ex-showroom).

These FC variants replace the previous nomenclature of Push, Play, and Pace with Executive, Excite, and Exclusive, reported the publication. The 17.3 kWh battery pack continues to provide a range of 230 km on a single charge. The additional features on the fast-charging variants include rear disc brakes, electronic parking brake, ESC, hill-hold control, electrically foldable rearview mirrors finished in the body color, and a creep mode.

Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India, expressed that the decision to introduce these new variants was based on customer feedback, market insights, and industry analysis. MG Motor India aims to enhance EV awareness and establish a robust EV ecosystem to make electric vehicle usage more convenient and accessible.

Reportedly, the top-tier MG Comet Exclusive FC variant now comes with a price increase of ₹56,000, offering better value with its feature-loaded design. The compact electric hatch, equipped with a 42 bhp electric motor producing 110 Nm of torque, continues to be one of the smallest offerings in its segment.

The Comet EV competes with the Tata Tiago EV, with an entry-level price of ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Executive variant.

