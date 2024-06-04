MG Motor introduces Desertstorm and Snowstorm Editions with fresh design: Check price, features and more
MG Motor India introduces two new versions of the Gloster SUV - Desertstorm and Snowstorm - with revamped design and features priced at ₹41 lakh. Both editions offer distinctive styling and optional dealer-fitted accessories for customization.
In a bold move to refresh its flagship SUV, MG Motor India has introduced two new versions of the Gloster - the Desertstorm and Snowstorm - which boast a revamped design language and exciting new features. The Desertstorm and Snowstorm variants are priced at ₹41 lakh (ex-showroom) and offer a distinctive flair to the already impressive Gloster range.