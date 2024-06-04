In a bold move to refresh its flagship SUV, MG Motor India has introduced two new versions of the Gloster - the Desertstorm and Snowstorm - which boast a revamped design language and exciting new features. The Desertstorm and Snowstorm variants are priced at ₹41 lakh (ex-showroom) and offer a distinctive flair to the already impressive Gloster range.

The Desertstorm edition boasts a striking golden hue, complemented by black accents on the grille, alloys, and other exterior trim. The interior is decked out in sleek black upholstery, with a black steering wheel and dark-themed accents. The Snowstorm edition, on the other hand, takes a more understated approach with a dual-tone color scheme featuring white and black. The interior boasts all-black seats with white stitching, adding a touch of elegance to the cabin.

Both editions feature a range of subtle yet stylish design tweaks, including revised headlights and taillights, black-tinted ORVMs, and red accents on the front and rear bumpers. The Desertstorm edition gets red brake calipers, while the Snowstorm edition features red inserts on the headlamps.

For customers looking to customize their ride, MG Motor is offering a range of optional dealer-fitted accessories, including seat massagers, carpet mats, dashboard mats, JBL speakers, and themed badges.

The Gloster remains MG Motor's flagship model in India, competing against stalwarts like the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian. Powered by a 2-litre diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the Gloster offers a luxurious cabin experience and impressive road presence.

Despite the design updates, both Desertstorm and Snowstorm editions retain the same specifications and feature list as the standard Gloster model. Customers can also opt for MG's comprehensive warranty package, which includes zero service and repair cost for three years or up to 45,000 kilometers. An optional five-year/75,000-kilometer warranty extension is also available.

For buyers seeking a hassle-free ownership experience, MG Motor is offering a buy-back option for the Gloster Desertstorm and Snowstorm editions. With its impressive range of features and attractive design updates, the Gloster is sure to attract attention from customers looking for a premium SUV experience

