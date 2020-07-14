MG Motor launches Hector Plus in India

NEW DELHI : MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd on Monday launched the Hector Plus, a six-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV), with a price tag of ₹13.48-18.53 lakh, the company’s third product for the Indian market after Hector (mid-size SUV) and ZS EV (an electric SUV).

Hector Plus comes with turbo-charged 1.5 litre petrol and 2 litre diesel engines and will be available in four variants,style, super, smart, and sharp.

Since the launch in 2019, New entrants MG Motor and Kia Motors have challenged established car manufacturers, such as Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd with their product and technology offerings. MG’s Hector was the most selling vehicle in the price range within six months of the launch, despite an economic slowdown that led to a fall in vehicle sales.

The Hector Plus comes with captain seats in the middle row with new dual-tone smoked sepia brown interiors, besides new headlamps and chrome-studded front grille. It also offers the next-gen iSMART technology with a chit-chat feature, which lets you talk to the vehicle while driving. Its other features include the smart swipe, front and rear bumpers, rear taillight design, and revised skid plates, the company said.

MG has collaborated with used car selling platform, Car Dekho, for selling Hector Plus from customers at 60% of the value after three years.

The price range for the segment is between ₹16.44 lakh and ₹22.43 lakh, but the company is offering an aggressive introductory price that is less than all the existing products in the Indian market, said Rajeev Chaba, president, MG Motor India. “We entered the Indian automobile market in 2019 with the Hector. Our vision has been to touch the lives of car owners in India by offering them the world’s best technology, including connected mobility. The launch of Hector Plus is a new milestone in our journey and we are committed to serving customers with top-notch products and service," added Chaba.

“Since the launch of MG’s Hector in India, we have been trying to set new standards in innovation and technology and attempting to disrupt the industry. The six-seater MG Hector Plus is an output of multiple conversations we had with our customers and engineers. We have attempted to utilize the ample space in the car to deliver more comfort and convenience for our customers," said Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India.

MG had resumed manufacturing in the last week of April.

