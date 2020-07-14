MG Motor launches Hector Plus in India

The price range for the segment is between ₹16.44 lakh and ₹22.43 lakh, but the company is offering an aggressive introductory price that is less than all the existing products in the Indian market, said Rajeev Chaba, president, MG Motor India. “We entered the Indian automobile market in 2019 with the Hector. Our vision has been to touch the lives of car owners in India by offering them the world’s best technology, including connected mobility. The launch of Hector Plus is a new milestone in our journey and we are committed to serving customers with top-notch products and service," added Chaba.