MG Motor launches new SUV Gloster in India: Price, features, other details

MG Motor India had launched it new premium full-sized SUV Gloster . The company has given the new SUV an introductory entry price of ₹28.98 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The price of the new Gloster goes all the way up to ₹35.38 lakh for the top of the line variant.

According to MG Motor India, the special launch price will be applicable till 31st October or the first 2,000 bookings, whichever is earlier. Deliveries will begin from Navratri.

The new Gloster will be available in two transmission options and a total of 5 configurations. It will be available in two wheel drive and a four wheel drive variants. In terms of seating options there are both six-seater options as well as seven-seater options.

All variants of the new premium SUV are now available for booking with an amount of ₹1 lakh across MG’s network of 200+ centers, its website (www.mgmotor.co.in), or via My MG Mobile App.

The two-wheel-drive trims of the model are priced at ₹28.98 lakh and ₹30.98 lakh while four-wheel drive variants are tagged at ₹33.68 lakh, ₹33.98 lakh and ₹35.38 lakh, respectively.

View Full Image The new Gloster will be available in four variants with different seating configurations





The Gloster comes powered with 2-litre turbo diesel powertrain mated with eight-speed automatic transmission. The four-wheel drive variants get Twin Turbocharged Diesel engine.

The top variant Savvy which is priced at 35.38 lakhs, provides Autonomous Level 1 Features (enabled by Advanced Driver Assistance System or ADAS) and an industry-first captain seat. It also gets Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Parking Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control, alongside others.

MG Motor has also recently introduced a personalized car ownership program “My MG Shield" with over 200 after-sales service options to choose from with purchase of the Gloster. The Gloster will come with a standard 3+3+3 package i.e. warranty of three years/100,000 kilometers, three years roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services.

Under My MG Shield, Gloster customers can customize their ownership packages as per their requirements and can be extended by ₹50,000 which can be redeemed as per their after-sales requirement. This amount is a part of the launch pricing of Gloster.

"We believe that Gloster will establish a new benchmark while combining matchless luxury, technology, and off-roading experience in its segment," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

