MG Motor India today introduced the new seven-seat version of the Gloster Savvy. The car claims to be India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV.

The new version of the SUV is priced at ₹37.28 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). The new Gloster Savvy variant comes in a seven-seater (2+3+2) configuration. The price of the seven-seater variant is identical to the six-seater version.

It features multiple driving modes enabled with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and a BorgWarner Transfer case for off-roading situations. It also has the i-SMART technology, 64-color ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, driver seat massager and more.

View Full Image The 7-seater variant is priced similar to the 6-seater version of MG Gloster

Speaking about the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are introducing the Gloster Savvy with a 7-seater configuration in response to requests from our customers. With this addition to the existing Gloster Savvy with 6-seater configuration, we are offering our customers the power to choose a vehicle as per their needs and preferences."

Under the hood, the seven-seater MG Gloster Savvy, like its six-seat counterpart, features a 2.0 Twin Turbo Diesel Engine generating 200 PS power and 480 Nm of peak torque.

The SUV also comes with MY MG Shield ownership package, which the company claims provides flexible after-sales needs of customers. The company is providing customers with a choice to customise additional services and maintenance packages from 200+ options, MY MG Shield’s standard 3-3-3 package includes a warranty of three years/100,000 kilometers, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services.

