Speaking about the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are introducing the Gloster Savvy with a 7-seater configuration in response to requests from our customers. With this addition to the existing Gloster Savvy with 6-seater configuration, we are offering our customers the power to choose a vehicle as per their needs and preferences."

