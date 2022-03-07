MG Motor launches the ZS EV 2022 with longer range. Price, features here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MG Motor has today launched the facelift version of its pure-electric car, ZS EV, today in India. The new MG ZS EV 2022 comes with a large battery pack for the longer range compared to the current model. The 2022 MG ZS EV features wireless charging for mobile devices inside the cabin. It comes with a 50.3 kWh battery and a range of 461 kilometres. The motor generates 176 ps of power. MG has launched the facelift ZS EV all-electric car, Excite, at ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available starting July.

The high-end model, Exclusive, has been priced at ₹25.88 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available for purchase starting today.

In terms of features, MG ZS EV will have enhanced safety features, including better sensors for proximity detection, cameras for increased visibility of the surroundings.

The new MG ZS EV comes with global design cues and with features such as a front-covered grill, and charging socket which is now placed to the left of the MG logo, sunroof and new 17-inch refreshed design alloy wheels with six air bags. The new ZS EV will come with an updated front fascia, LED headlamps, DRLs, a new alloy wheel design, a new bumper and new tail-light design.

MG Motor all-new ZS EV 2022 will also come equipped with 10.1 inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, Android and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Along with the ZS EV, MG extends its customers a 5-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences /offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24x7 charge-on-the-go facility (in 5 cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.

The new ZS EV will also feature rear air-conditioning vents for additional comfort of Rear Passengers.

The car is available in 4 exterior colour variants: Ferris White, Currant Red, Ashen Silver and Sable Black.

The all-new ZS EV is covered under MG eShield for private customers, wherein the automaker provides a free-of-charge 5-year warranty for unlimited kilometres, 8yrs / 1.5 lakh km warranty on the battery pack, round-the-clock Roadside Assistance (RSA) for 5 years, and 5 Labour-free Services.

MG Motor introduced the ZS EV in 2020 and has recorded sales of close to 4,000 ZS EVs. MG has raced to become the second largest EV manufacturer in India, taking 27% market share in the segment.