MG Motor opens a new 3S dealership facility in India: All details

Christened as MG Kannur, this facility includes a showroom and a service centre. Notably, the dealership has also extended its support to Thanal Home Kannur by providing special chairs for the residents under the MG Sewa initiative.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MG Motor India has expanded its retail presence with the launch of its new 3S facility in Kannur, Kerala. Christened as MG Kannur, this facility includes a showroom and a service centre. Notably, the dealership has also extended its support to Thanal Home Kannur by providing special chairs for the residents under the MG Sewa initiative.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MG Motor India has expanded its retail presence with the launch of its new 3S facility in Kannur, Kerala. Christened as MG Kannur, this facility includes a showroom and a service centre. Notably, the dealership has also extended its support to Thanal Home Kannur by providing special chairs for the residents under the MG Sewa initiative.
MG Motor operates a total of 18 touchpoints in Kerala and the automaker plans to add more facilities by the end of 2022. The automaker has 320 centres across the country to date. Earlier this month, the company increased the prices of Hector, Astor and Hector Plus. It is also expected to introduce the Hector Facelift in India by the end of this year.
MG Motor operates a total of 18 touchpoints in Kerala and the automaker plans to add more facilities by the end of 2022. The automaker has 320 centres across the country to date. Earlier this month, the company increased the prices of Hector, Astor and Hector Plus. It is also expected to introduce the Hector Facelift in India by the end of this year.
Nirav Modi, Dealer Principal of MG Kannur, comments on the occasion, “We aim to create a new standard for customer service in the region, aligning with MG’s vision on the future of automotive retail. The latest facility further builds on innovative digital tools to deliver differentiated experiences to our customers."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nirav Modi, Dealer Principal of MG Kannur, comments on the occasion, “We aim to create a new standard for customer service in the region, aligning with MG’s vision on the future of automotive retail. The latest facility further builds on innovative digital tools to deliver differentiated experiences to our customers."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To recall, earlier this month, MG Motor India has released another teaser of the soon-to-be-launched Next-Gen Hector. The dual tone Oak White & Black Interior, along with the rich brushed metal finish, ensure that the cabin of the Next-Gen Hector exudes a sense of luxury, which is amplified by the cockpit-like console.
To recall, earlier this month, MG Motor India has released another teaser of the soon-to-be-launched Next-Gen Hector. The dual tone Oak White & Black Interior, along with the rich brushed metal finish, ensure that the cabin of the Next-Gen Hector exudes a sense of luxury, which is amplified by the cockpit-like console.
Additionally, coupled with leather covering, the all-new instrument panel is designed with horizontal lines and runs through the door panel to form a front cabin space surrounded by a wingspan. The chrome trim on the AC vents further amplifies the high-end luxury offered in the next-gen Hector.
Additionally, coupled with leather covering, the all-new instrument panel is designed with horizontal lines and runs through the door panel to form a front cabin space surrounded by a wingspan. The chrome trim on the AC vents further amplifies the high-end luxury offered in the next-gen Hector.
"To further offer an intelligent and personalised interaction, India's largest 14" HD Portrait Infotainment System is supported with Next-Gen i-SMART technology that promises to deliver a responsive, accurate, and seamless experience," according to a statement by the company. "Ensuring a seamless blend of technology and luxurious interior, the Next-Gen Hector will also feature wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play for added convenience and Full Digital 7" Configurable Cluster offering a wide field of vision and immersive virtual display," the statement further added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"To further offer an intelligent and personalised interaction, India's largest 14" HD Portrait Infotainment System is supported with Next-Gen i-SMART technology that promises to deliver a responsive, accurate, and seamless experience," according to a statement by the company. "Ensuring a seamless blend of technology and luxurious interior, the Next-Gen Hector will also feature wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play for added convenience and Full Digital 7" Configurable Cluster offering a wide field of vision and immersive virtual display," the statement further added.