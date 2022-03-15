MG Motor India has opened a new service facility in Malad, Mumbai. Dubbed as the largest MG workshop in Western India, the facility has been inaugurated to cater to the evolved mobility requirements of more customers across the city. With the inauguration, the carmaker operates 43 touchpoints in Maharashtra and plans to expand to 45 touchpoints in the state by 2022-end.

So far, the carmaker has a total of 310 touchpoints centres across India. It recently launched the facelift version of its pure electric car, ZS EV, with larger battery pack and range.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer - MG Motor India, said, “The inauguration of MG Malad workshop is aligned with our plans to enhance service experience for our customers in Mumbai. The facility will provide all the requirements including service, spare parts and accessories".

Gautam Modi, Dealer Principal – MG Malad, said, “As a pioneering and future-forward brand, MG has already made major waves in the Indian automotive space on the back of innovation and tech-driven approach. We are delighted to be partnering with the brand. We will leverage MG’s strong British heritage and tech focus to deliver a fresh and unique automotive service experience to customers in Mumbai."

