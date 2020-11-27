Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “The launch of the EV trial run from Delhi to Agra by the Government of India is a strong step towards adoption of EVs in our country. With the culmination of the trial run taking place at MG Agra Dealership, where we today also inaugurated a fast-charging station in partnership with Tata Power, citizens here will be able to access the public charging facility. Vehicles such as ZS EV offer a range of 340 kilometers on a single charge, making them ideal for Delhi-Agra commute. At MG, we feel proud to have pioneered the EV ecosystem in India with a robust 5-way charging network. We are also actively forging partnerships with key charging enablers such as Tata Power and Exicom to further expand the EV ecosystem across the nation."