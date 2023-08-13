MG Motor has recently raised the prices of its flagship SUVs, the Hector and Gloster , for the second time in three months. The latest price increase, effective this month, has made these SUVs more expensive by as much as ₹78,000, varying based on the chosen model and variant, reported HT Auto.

This new hike surpasses the previous increase implemented by MG Motor in May of this year.

As per the information available on the official website, the starting cost of the Gloster SUV has experienced a more substantial increase. This SUV, which competes with models like the Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian, will now be priced starting at ₹38.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Previously, the base model of the Gloster Sharp 7-seater 2WD was priced at ₹38.09 lakh (ex-showroom), adds the report.

The other two variants, Sharp 2WD and Sharp 4WD, have also encountered price hikes. Among them, the top-tier variant has observed the largest increase, amounting to ₹78,000. This particular variant's new price is set at ₹43.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Motor has introduced the Gloster SUV's BLACKSTORM edition, priced at ₹40.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This edition is offered in both six and seven seater options, along with 2WD and 4WD versions. The pricing for the Gloster BLACKSTORM edition reaches up to ₹43.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hector SUV, which underwent a significant update earlier this year, has experienced a substantial increase in price. The starting price of the Hector, available in both petrol and diesel options, remains unchanged. However, this hike has affected several mid and top-level variants. In the petrol lineup, the Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro variants of the Hector have seen a price increase of ₹30,000. The top-tier petrol variant of the Hector will now be priced at ₹22.39 lakh, while the top variant of the Hector Plus in petrol will cost ₹22.72 lakh following a price hike of ₹60,000.

Contrasting with the petrol editions of the Hector, every diesel variant of the SUV has encountered a price increase ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹61,000. The price range for the Hector's diesel variants now commences at ₹20.81 lakh and reaches up to ₹23.58 lakh (ex-showroom).