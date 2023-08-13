MG Motor raises prices on Hector and Gloster SUVs for second time in 3 months. Details1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 03:23 PM IST
MG Motor raises prices of flagship SUVs Hector and Gloster for the second time in three months, with increases of up to ₹78,000.
MG Motor has recently raised the prices of its flagship SUVs, the Hector and Gloster, for the second time in three months. The latest price increase, effective this month, has made these SUVs more expensive by as much as ₹78,000, varying based on the chosen model and variant, reported HT Auto.