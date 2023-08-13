The Hector SUV, which underwent a significant update earlier this year, has experienced a substantial increase in price. The starting price of the Hector, available in both petrol and diesel options, remains unchanged. However, this hike has affected several mid and top-level variants. In the petrol lineup, the Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro variants of the Hector have seen a price increase of ₹30,000. The top-tier petrol variant of the Hector will now be priced at ₹22.39 lakh, while the top variant of the Hector Plus in petrol will cost ₹22.72 lakh following a price hike of ₹60,000.