MG Motor India has reached to a customer base of 100,000 in India. The brand introduced India’s first Internet SUV – Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – ZS EV, India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – Gloster and MG Astor - India's first SUV with a personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

MG has also solidified the concept of Car-as-a-Platform (CaaP), making cars smarter and safer. The brand is moving swiftly towards its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility in India.

MG Motor was recently named No.1 in J.D. Power 2021’s India Sales Satisfaction Study (SSI) and India Customer Service Index Study (CSI). It has also secured the second position among 4-wheeler mass-market vehicles in dealer satisfaction as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

MG Motor India has integrated 37% of women employees into its workforce including the factory and aims to achieve 50% by Dec 2023. MG is also building an end-to-end EV ecosystem in India by expanding charging options and educating consumers on the environmental benefits of EVs, it said.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful for the love and trust that we have received after establishing a solid foundation focused on employees, dealers, suppliers, and customers. Our dedication to bringing positive changes to the Indian mobility space through smart mobility solutions and creating a sustainable future is becoming stronger every day. In line with our core pillars - innovation, experiences, diversity, and community, we strive to give our best and delight every stakeholder who has put their trust in us from the beginning. Today, we are humbled as we reaffirm our commitment to making a positive difference in mobility and the community through our products and initiatives. We are thankful for the present and ecstatic about the future."