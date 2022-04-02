MG Motor India has registered a growth of over 69% in Q1 2022 over Q4 2021. The carmaker retailed 4,721 units in March 2022, immensely impacted by the supply chain constraints due to the new COVID-19 variant and the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage.

MG Motor India continues to witness positive momentum in enquiries and bookings across its product portfolio, including Astor, Hector, Gloster, and the new ZS EV. The carmaker is continuously accessing and aligning its production, subject to the volatility of supply constraints existing worldwide, it said.

The recently launched ZS EV 2022 got over 1500 bookings within March. The new ZS EV comes with the largest in-segment 50.3 kWh battery with advanced technology, offering a 461 km certified range on a single charge. MG continues to take concrete steps toward strengthening the EV ecosystem and enhancing electric mobility adoption with a vision to build a sustainable future in India.

MG Motor India has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workforces.

It has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India, including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, and India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster and MG Astor - India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology..

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.