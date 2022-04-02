MG Motor registered over 13% y-o-y growth in FY21-22, sells 4,721 units in March

The recently launched ZS EV 2022 got over 1500 bookings within March. The new ZS EV comes with the largest in-segment 50.3 kWh battery with advanced technology, offering a 461 km certified range on a single charge. MG continues to take concrete steps toward strengthening the EV ecosystem and enhancing electric mobility adoption with a vision to build a sustainable future in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}