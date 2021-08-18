Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >MG Motor reveals features of new Creta rival SUV MG Astor. Details here

MG Motor reveals features of new Creta rival SUV MG Astor. Details here

The MG Astor will get a new AI features
1 min read . 01:07 PM IST Livemint

The MG Astor will come with autonomous level two compared to autonomous level 1 on MG Gloster

MG Motor has revealed features on the new MG Astor which will be pitched against the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The MG Astor will automatically become the company's cheapest offering in India.   

The MG Astor will come with autonomous level two. The car will get adaptive cruise control to avoid collision. Under Advanced Driver Assistance Sytems (ADAS), the car will get features such as lane departure warning, lane departing prevention. 

The car will get a iSmart Hub which will provide add-on subscription services depending on the user's demands. The company has partnered with Jio to provide connectivity on the go. The car will get an embedded Jio SIM to provide services. 

The company has also tied up with Park+ to help users to book a parking slot beforehand. iSmart Hub will also get MapMyIndia to provide built-in navigation using 4D maps. 

The data being used for all the functions on the MG Astor will be saved on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.  

