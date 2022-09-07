MG Motor reveals new interior looks for the 2022 Hector facelift. See photos

The new Hector will be coupled with leather covering, the all-new instrument panel is designed with horizontal lines and runs through the door panel to form a front cabin space surrounded by a wingspan
MG Motor India on Wednesday has released another teaser of the soon-to-be-launched Next-Gen Hector.The dual tone Oak White & Black Interior, along with the rich brushed metal finish, ensure that the cabin of the Next-Gen Hector exudes a sense of luxury, which is amplified by the cockpit-like console.
Additionally, coupled with leather covering, the all-new instrument panel is designed with horizontal lines and runs through the door panel to form a front cabin space surrounded by a wingspan. The chrome trim on the AC vents further amplifies the high-end luxury offered in the next-gen Hector.
"To further offer an intelligent and personalised interaction, India's largest 14" HD Portrait Infotainment System is supported with Next-Gen i-SMART technology that promises to deliver a responsive, accurate, and seamless experience," according to a statement by the company.
"Ensuring a seamless blend of technology and luxurious interior, the Next-Gen Hector will also feature wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play for added convenience and Full Digital 7" Configurable Cluster offering a wide field of vision and immersive virtual display," the statement further added.
The automaker said that the interiors of the next generation Hector is conceptualized as a ‘Symphony of Luxury’, the interior of the Next-Gen Hector is designed to offer a cinematic and immersive experience complemented by handcrafted textures, soft-touch tactile, and versatile ambience.
Last month, MG Motor India released a teaser highlighting the SUV's powerful presence. The Argyle Inspired Diamond Mesh Grille will present a Bold, Commanding, and Powerful stance to the Next-Gen Hector. The bold design of the Grille is meticulously crafted to connect with Hector’s signature DRLs, further amplifying its commanding presence.
"The Bold and Powerful Exterior of the Next-Gen Hector is in harmony with its interior that is conceptualized to offer a cinematic and immersive experience, complemented by India's largest 14" HD Portrait Infotainment Screen," according to a statement by the company.
Scheduled to be launched by the end of 2022, the Next-Gen Hector will be sold alongside the existing Hector (India’s first Internet SUV), which continues to enjoy strong preference among customers.
