MG Motor’s new facelift electric SUV likely to launch in February

MG Motor is expected to launch the facelift version of its existing electric car ZS EV in February 2022. The facelift ZS EV 2022 will see a larger battery pack and hence, a better range, as compared to the current model of ZS EV SUV. According to industry sources, the facelift SUV MG ZS EV 2022 will come with a 50kWh battery pack. It is expected to touch a range of 500 kilometres in single charge, if sources are to be believed.

The new MG Motor fully-electric car is likely to feature Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as well. The facelift ZS EV 2022 will be based on company's Global UK design platform.

For the infotainment purposes, the facelift MG ZS EV 2022 will get a 10.1 inch digital cockpit.

For the infotainment purposes, the facelift MG ZS EV 2022 will get a 10.1 inch digital cockpit.

The current model of MG ZS EV comes with a 44.5 kWh battery and has a certified range of 419 km. It comes in two variants, Excite and Exclusive, with price starting from ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new facelift version of MG Motor ZS EV 2022 is expected to generate similar power output as in the existing model. The existing model of MG ZS EV comes with 143 PS power and 350 Nm torque and can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

MG ZS EV comes with features such as a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, PM 2.5 filter, etc.

The facelift ZS EV 2022 is likely to have a price tag between ₹22 lakh to ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be manufactured at its Halol factory in Gujarat.

MG Motor India had earlier quoted that it will launch new electric car between ₹10-15 lakh price bracket to fuel the mass adoption in the country. The car maker might launch it separately in the last quarter of FY22-23.

