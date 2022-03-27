MG Motor newly launched pure electric car, ZS EV 2022, has been booked entirely for the year. Launched on March 7, the facelift ZS EV 2022 comes with a larger battery pack of .3 kWh and a range of 461 kilometres. MG launched the 2022 facelift ZS EV all-electric car, at ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The high end model cost around ₹25.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is also speculated that MG Motor could launch the facelift model of Hector by July 2022 as well. The sources close to the automobile industry say that the new MG Hector could see new features this year. MG has already started exporting its first internet SUV, Hector, to Nepal and aims to reach other South Asian countries with it. Hector SUV was launched in June 2019 in India.

On the Astor SUV deliveries, MG has ramped up its production capacity by adding an additional shift at its manufacturing unit to provide the car to the waitlisted buyers. The Astor buyers have had to wait for the car as the semiconductor shortages hit the supply chains affecting the production and final deliveries.

Astor SUV drives the MG Motor sales in India. In February 2022, it was the highest selling model for the brand.

MG Astor SUV comes with AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology. Astor comes in two engine options – the Brit Dynamic 220 TURBO petrol engine with a 6-speed AT delivering a whopping 220Nm of torque and 140ps of power and the other – VTi Tech petrol engine with manual transmission & an 8-speed CVT, delivering 144Nm of torque and 110ps of power.

On top of it, building on CAAP (Car as a platform), MG Astor hosts subscriptions and services, including maps and navigation with MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity, the first-of-its-kind Blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth and more

