MG Motor India today announced the sales of 2,008 units in April 2022. The production remained volatile and immensely impacted by the global supply chain constraints due to the sudden and new COVID-19 lockdowns in different parts of the world.

This is a huge dip for the car maker as it sold more than 4,721 units in March 2022.

The demand for MG products remains robust as Hector, Astor, and Gloster continue to exhibit positive momentum in enquires and bookings. The brand is closely monitoring the situation caused by the new COVID waves and is aligning its efforts to address it.

Launched in March, the 2022 ZS EV continues to garner a strong customer response with over 1,000 bookings month on month, representing growing recognition of MG's initiatives towards sustainable mobility.

To further strengthen the EV ecosystem and enhance customer confidence toward EV adoption, MG Motor has partnered with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to accelerate the set-up of EV charging infrastructure across the country.