MG Motor India today announced two years of ZS EV in India and till now it has got over 4,000 buyers in the country. The completion of the two years of ZS EV coincided with the World Automobile Day 2022. The MG ZS EV averages 700 bookings per month, the company said. MG has become the second largest EV manufacturer in India, taking 27% market share in the segment. Last year, the company recorded a growth of 145% in sales for ZS EV, at 2798 in the year 2021, when compared to the year 2020.

Now, in 2022, MG plans to bring the facelift version of MG ZS EV. Most probably, it will be launched in February 2022 in India. The updated SUV will see larger battery pack and hence a longer range than the existing model.

MG Motor ZS EV has a certified range of 419 kms in one full-charge, the longest range offered compared to any EV in India. The car comes with a best-in-class 44.5 kWh Hi-Tech battery. Equipped with new 215/55/R17 tyres, the vehicle and battery-pack ground clearances have been increased to 177 mm and 205 mm, respectively. ZS EV comes in two variants, Excite and Exclusive, with price starting from Rs. 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG ZS EV comes with 143 PS power and 350 Nm torque and can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

MG ZS EV comes with global design cues and comes with features such sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, PM 2.5 filter, and more. Along with the ZS EV, MG extends its customers a 5-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences/offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24x7 charge-on-the-go facility (in 5 cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.

