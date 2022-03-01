MG Motor has today announced that it has retailed 4528 units in February 2022, accounting for a growth of 5% over the corresponding month last year. “The demand remains robust as MG has garnered a healthy booking pace and is experiencing a promising growth momentum, while working its way through the supply chain constraints," the company said. Astor has attained a strong interest amongst the buyers. MG is continuously working to increase the supply of Astor to meet the rising demand.

Besides this, Hector and Gloster continue to exhibit good sales trends in their respective segments.

MG is set to launch the all-new ZS EV in India soon. First launched in 2020 as India’s first electric internet SUV – the ZS EV has been the hallmark of the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility in the country. The all-new ZS EV is set to improve the standards for a comfortable and premium experience. MG continues to work and strengthen the EV ecosystem in India in line with its commitment to electric mobility.

MG Motor India has a s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workforces. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment today.

It has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India, including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, and India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster and MG Astor - India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology

