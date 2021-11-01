MG Motor sold 2863 units in October 2021. Limited stocks bothers

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MG Motor India has sold 2863 units in October 2021. Amid the acute shortage of semiconductor chips worldwide, the carmaker has limited stocks at its dealerships currently. "Nevertheless, MG continues to record increased inquiries for all its cars lines," said MG. In an exclusive interview with Livemint, the President and Managing Director of MG Motor, Rajeev Chaba, said that company is working tirelessly to overcome the challenges of delayed delivery.

The company also said, "With an added momentum in demand due to the festival season, the momentum continues as MG has received more than 4,000 bookings for Hector and more than 600 bookings for ZS EV and Gloster in October."

The newly launched Astor has also received positive feedback from the customers and was sold out for 2021 within 20 minutes of opening the bookings. The deliveries for the first batch of Astor will begin from first week of November. Bookings are now open for Astor delivery in 2022.

The global chip shortage has hampered production resulting in lower sales. The challenge to ensure timely deliveries is likely to persist through November and December and we expect this to get better in Q1 next year.

The global chip shortage has hampered production resulting in lower sales. The challenge to ensure timely deliveries is likely to persist through November and December and we expect this to get better in Q1 next year.

“In September, our production came down by almost one-third due to the chip shortage. Currently, availability has come down further due to the continued challenge of chip shortages with 50% reduction in Oct. We are going to face this challenge for a few more months," told Chaba.

MG Motor is also working to improve its EV portfolio in India. It said,"We will join hands with more like minded stakeholders to keep improving EV environment infrastructure. We will be further expanding the charging infrastructure to ease the range anxiety among people."