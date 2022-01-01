MG Motor India retailed 40,273 units in 2021, registering a growth of 43% over 2020. MG Motor has witnessed jump in sales of respective car lines and garnered good response for the recently launched MG Astor . Out of which 40,273 units, MG sold 31,509 Hector SUVs, 2,798 ZS EV, its first electric car in India, 3,823 SUV Gloster and 2,143 Astor, the newly launched SUV.

As compared to the year 2020, the company has exhibited growth of 21.5% for Hector, 145% for ZS EV, and 252% for Gloster in the year 2021. MG has closed the year with a significant backlog and is trying to meet the growing demand and working towards strengthening the MG family in India.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The year 2021 was a challenging year for the entire auto industry. We foresee the situation will remain fluidic due to unpredictable factors – Omicron threat, global semiconductor shortage and inflation risk due to increase in material cost. However, resilient demand trends give us a reason to assume cautious optimism. The uncertainty may continue for the first 6 months of 2022 and will persist in some form throughout the year. MG Motor will constantly be monitoring these factors and aligning its operations to meet the demand."

MG Motor India has a manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workforces. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment today.

It has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India, including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, and India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster and MG Astor - India's first SUV with with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

