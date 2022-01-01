MG Motor sold 40,273 units in 2021 in India

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The year 2021 was a challenging year for the entire auto industry. We foresee the situation will remain fluidic due to unpredictable factors – Omicron threat, global semiconductor shortage and inflation risk due to increase in material cost. However, resilient demand trends give us a reason to assume cautious optimism. The uncertainty may continue for the first 6 months of 2022 and will persist in some form throughout the year. MG Motor will constantly be monitoring these factors and aligning its operations to meet the demand."

