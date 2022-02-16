MG Motor India has today announced the launch of MG eXpert, a product exploration experience platform. It will provide customers a holistic purchase experience across multiple touchpoints from the comfort of their home, using human intervention and AR technology. .

Users can see the 3D models of the cars and decide accordingly. MG Motor sales executives will guide you through. You can also speak with them. Till now these sales executives can speak in English, Hindi and Marathi.

It will help customers to explore, experience, and make assisted decisions before purchasing smart MG vehicles from the comfort of their homes.

Customers can also visualize the colour palate and accessorise the car for the final look and feel. Customers can even connect directly with product eXperts to make a purchase decision with step-by-step guidance.

Apart from a virtual look at the car, MG Experts can provide customers with on-road price, expected delivery date, and variant comparison, effectively bringing the dealership experience home. Moreover, customers can book a test drive at their nearest dealership.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, said, “We are delighted to launch MG eXpert, a human-driven, voice-enabled AI-backed platform. As an Auto-Tech brand, MG has introduced several industry ‘firsts’ in the Indian automotive space. With a tech-backed seamless customer experience at the core of our brand philosophy, MG eXpert works as a one-stop simple & convenient solution to multiple queries from product feature to ownership. We look forward to offering a refined, informative, interactive, and technologically advanced product exploration experience to our customers from the comfort of their home."

Varun Shah, Co-Founder and CEO, Eccentric Engine says, “We are thrilled to have progressed our relationship with MG Motor to take virtual interactions to a brand-new level with an integrated suite of products. Our new Experience Manager will provide immense opportunities to our partner MG Motor and their dealership partners to create unparalleled engagement with their customers by changing the very nature of interactions."

