Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >MG Motor SUV Astor bookings open

MG Motor SUV Astor bookings open

Premium
MG Astor is priced between 9.78 lakh and 17.38 lakh.
1 min read . 11:51 AM IST Edited By Haider Ali Khan

  • The five-seater model comes in four trims -- Style, Super, Smart, and the top-of-the-line Sharp
  • The prices for the Astor range between 9.78-17.38 lakh (ex-showroom)

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MG Motor has started the bookings for Astor. The SUV has gone live on Thursday starting 11am. MG's Astor model is based on the company's global platform, ZS and comes with two engine options the 220 TURBO petrol engine with a six-speed AT (automatic) delivering a 140ps of power.

MG Motor has started the bookings for Astor. The SUV has gone live on Thursday starting 11am. MG's Astor model is based on the company's global platform, ZS and comes with two engine options the 220 TURBO petrol engine with a six-speed AT (automatic) delivering a 140ps of power.

The five-seater model comes in four trims -- Style, Super, Smart, and the top-of-the-line Sharp.

The five-seater model comes in four trims -- Style, Super, Smart, and the top-of-the-line Sharp.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The prices for the Astor range between 9.78-16.78 lakh (ex-showroom). MG has also revealed the prices of the ADAS package on the Sharp trim, which comes together to make for a new top-spec – ‘Savvy’ trim. The new MG Astor Savvy has been priced between 15.78-17.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

The ADAS brings in Level-2 autonomous driver assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection and lane-keeping assist and lane departure warning.

MG has partnered with Jio for embedded sim and technology to provide high-speed in-car connectivity. Jio’s eSIM and IoT solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics.

With 49 safety features and state-of-the-art radar and camera systems and the first-in-segment autonomous level 2 features add to the layer of protection by alerting you at the right time and keeping you in control all the time.

Digital Car Key In Car Remote Control Via i-Smart App for Music and AC Controls Live Location Sharing with Friends and Family i-Smart App for Apple & Android Watches Inbuilt Jio Saavn App with Premium Account for Music and Podcasts Shortpedia News App with English and Hindi Voice Readout Vehicle Status Check (Tyre Pressure, Security Alarm etc) Anti-Theft Immobilisation

The vehicle comes with a standard 3-3-3 package which includes warranty of three years/unlimited kilometers, three years of roadside assistance and three labor-free periodic services.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Rolls-Royce keen to partner Indian Navy for developing ...

Premium

Ather Energy opens two new experience centres in this I ...

Premium

Renault sees bigger production hit from chip shortage

Premium

Ola Electric reveals test-drive dates for Ola S1, Ola S ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!