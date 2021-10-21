MG Motor SUV Astor bookings open

The prices for the Astor range between ₹9.78-16.78 lakh (ex-showroom). MG has also revealed the prices of the ADAS package on the Sharp trim, which comes together to make for a new top-spec – ‘Savvy’ trim. The new MG Astor Savvy has been priced between ₹15.78-17.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

