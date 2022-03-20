MG Motor India announced its plan to extend cars to select engineering colleges in Gujarat to enhance technological skillsets in students under the MG Nurture initiative. The partnership will empower students to carry out in-depth, hands-on research and garner insights into the intricacies of technologically advanced vehicles. Students will study a wide range of parts, technology and systems including fuel system, engine, ignition system, vehicle chassis and body engineering, and much more.

The company has recently extended its collaboration with IIT Delhi by donating its ZS EV to fuel the research and development of future electric vehicles in India.

It has also partnered with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and launched ‘Project Dakshata’ in collaboration with Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) and Autobot India to educate and foster skill development in the EV & AI industry. Such initiatives act as an ideal platform to brainstorm new technologies and motivate youngsters to carry the torch of innovation to become visionary leaders.

The company is committed to developing the skillsets of the students by offering insights into innovative advancements and preparing them for the transition in the automobile industry.

Rajeev Chaba, President, and MD, MG Motor India, said, “We are committed to equipping the current generation of students with skills that will be relevant in the mobility segment of tomorrow. The alliance with engineering colleges and plan to provide vehicles is also aligned with MG's vision of CASE mobility, learning & skill development, and overall commitment to strengthening the mobility ecosystem."

