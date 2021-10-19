The SUV will feature on-demand in-car services and subscriptions in the areas of utility, entertainment, security, consumer payment, and more in near future.

MG has partnered with Jio for embedded sim and technology to provide high-speed in-car connectivity. Jio’s eSIM and IoT solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics.

Customers can enjoy the music streaming service JioSaavn, which gives access to 60 million Bollywood, English, Hindi, and Indian regional tracks on the go, including podcasts. Customers will get a free 4GB monthly internet pack in the SUV, which can be further customized up to 9 GB and 14GB at an additional cost.

Additionally, MG has partnered with Park+ to bolster the driving experience for MG Astor. With this association, users will leverage its tech-backed value proposition to pre-book and pre-pay for parking slots before reaching their destinations. The in-car feature is available in three cities – NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore and will expand to nine cities in near future.

To enable a more value-added experience for the customers, MG has partnered with KoineArth to create India’s first-of-its-kind vehicle digital passport. Secured by blockchain, KoineArth ensures data privacy and facilitates customers sharing their digital passports with third parties like insurance partners or used car portals. This could benefit customers in getting higher resale value and a better insurance premium based on their driving behaviour and service adherence. As an inaugural offer, the digital passport can be availed for ₹1000 for the first year.

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “Staying ahead of the innovation curve in the automobile industry in India, MG continues to introduce industry-first features in the Auto-tech segment with Car-as-a-Platform. We announced the CAAP vision in August and now we are incorporating the subscription-based model in Astor. Our constant endeavour is to evolve CAAP for providing innovative services in line with fast changing requirements of new age consumers by collaborating with more ecosystem partners."

